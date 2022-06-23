Maharashtra Political Crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray leaves official residence
Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken a surprising step. Thackeray has left his official residence amid Eknath Shinde rebellion. This development has put a question mark on the stability of the government in the state. Thackeray has left 'Varsha' and shifted to his private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra.
