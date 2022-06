Maharashtra Political Crisis - Deputy Speaker reached the assembly building

In the midst of the ongoing political struggle in Maharashtra, the Deputy Speaker has reached the assembly building. It is believed that soon a decision can be taken on the disqualification of 16 MLAs.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 08:56 PM IST

In the midst of the ongoing political struggle in Maharashtra, the Deputy Speaker has reached the assembly building. It is believed that soon a decision can be taken on the disqualification of 16 MLAs.