NewsVideos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde elected leader of legislature party

Eknath Shinde was elected the leader of the rebel Shiv Sena Legislature Party amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra. Rebel MLAs meeting held in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde has got the support of 37 MLAs in the meeting. Its letter has also been issued.

|Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 10:01 AM IST
Eknath Shinde was elected the leader of the rebel Shiv Sena Legislature Party amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra. Rebel MLAs meeting held in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde has got the support of 37 MLAs in the meeting. Its letter has also been issued.

All Videos

Namaste India: MP groom prefers bulldozer over horse or car for marriage procession
1:28
Namaste India: MP groom prefers bulldozer over horse or car for marriage procession
Namaste India: Maharashtra's political crisis will be averted by churning!
3:25
Namaste India: Maharashtra's political crisis will be averted by churning!
Namaste India: Draupadi Murmu to file nomination for President today
1:49
Namaste India: Draupadi Murmu to file nomination for President today
Zee Top 10: Shinde's claim on the post of Legislature Party leader
2:43
Zee Top 10: Shinde's claim on the post of Legislature Party leader
Videsh Superfast: PM Modi's address at BRICS summit
2:9
Videsh Superfast: PM Modi's address at BRICS summit

Trending Videos

1:28
Namaste India: MP groom prefers bulldozer over horse or car for marriage procession
3:25
Namaste India: Maharashtra's political crisis will be averted by churning!
1:49
Namaste India: Draupadi Murmu to file nomination for President today
2:43
Zee Top 10: Shinde's claim on the post of Legislature Party leader
2:9
Videsh Superfast: PM Modi's address at BRICS summit
Eknath Shinde,eknath shinde live,eknath shinde today news,eknath shinde latest news,eknath shinde shivsena,eknath shinde bjp news,eknath shinde news,eknath shinde bjp,eknath shinde live now,eknath shinde live today,eknath shinde anand dighe,eknath shinder today news,ajit pawar on eknath shinde,eknath shinde camp,Hindi News,eknath shinde at guwahati,sharad pawar on eknath shinde,eknath shinde mla,eknath shinde naraz,eknath shinde photo,Maharashtra,