Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde elected leader of legislature party

Eknath Shinde was elected the leader of the rebel Shiv Sena Legislature Party amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra. Rebel MLAs meeting held in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde has got the support of 37 MLAs in the meeting. Its letter has also been issued.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

