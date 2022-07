Maharashtra Political Crisis: Next hearing on Shiv Sena case on August 1

Big news about Maharashtra politics. Next hearing on Shiv Sena case on August 1. Order to maintain status quo. SC said, both the parties should file their reply. Today both sides argued in the court.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

Big news about Maharashtra politics. Next hearing on Shiv Sena case on August 1. Order to maintain status quo. SC said, both the parties should file their reply. Today both sides argued in the court.