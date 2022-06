Maharashtra Political Crisis: Posters against Eknath Shinde in Guwahati

Posters have been put up against Eknath Shinde by the Youth Congress in Guwahati. The poster slams the rebel Shinde as 'gaddar', or traitor.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 03:07 PM IST

