Maharashtra Political Crisis: Power keeps Changing - Supriya Sule

Amidst the ongoing turmoil in Maharashtra politics, a big statement has come from NCP. NCP leader Supriya Sule has said that power is not permanent but relations should remain.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 06:19 PM IST

