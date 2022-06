Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena faction holds key meet in Guwahati

A meeting of the rebel Shiv Sena faction is going on in Guwahati. It is speculated that Eknath Shinde might soon go to Mumbai and submit a withdrawal letter to the Governor.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

