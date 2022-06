Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs sold for 50-50 crores-Saamana

While answering the questions of BJP, a scathing attack has been made in the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena, Saamana. It was written in Saamana that BJP has bought MLAs of rebel faction for 50-50 crores.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

While answering the questions of BJP, a scathing attack has been made in the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena, Saamana. It was written in Saamana that BJP has bought MLAs of rebel faction for 50-50 crores.