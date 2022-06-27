Maharashtra Political Crisis: SC puts stay on Deputy Speaker's decision of disqualification of rebel MLAs

During the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court on the issue of turmoil in Maharashtra politics, the court has given big relief to the leaders of the rebel faction. The court has stayed the decision of the deputy speaker for the time being. The court has said that the families of MLAs should also be protected.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 06:29 PM IST

