Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shinde's New Challenge To Thackeray Camp

The Shinde faction has issued a whip to 16 pro-Uddhav MLAs, which is being seen as a new challenge for the Thackeray camp. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis are going to meet the Governor soon.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 04:52 PM IST

