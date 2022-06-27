NewsVideos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena's MLA Deepak Kesarkar made a big claim

Shiv Sena's rebel MLA Deepak Vasant Kesarkar has made a big claim in an exclusive conversation with ZEE NEWS. He has said that Uddhav Thackeray should accept the minority. At the same time, he said that if Uddhav Thackeray throws out Sanjay Raut from the party, then the situation will be fine.

|Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
Shiv Sena's rebel MLA Deepak Vasant Kesarkar has made a big claim in an exclusive conversation with ZEE NEWS. He has said that Uddhav Thackeray should accept the minority. At the same time, he said that if Uddhav Thackeray throws out Sanjay Raut from the party, then the situation will be fine.

