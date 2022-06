Maharashtra Political Update: Eknath Shinde will be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra

There has been a big change in the politics of Maharashtra where Devendra Fadnavis has announced in a press conference that Eknath Shinde will be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

