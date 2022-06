Maharashtra Politics: BJP President JP Nadda urges Fadnavis to accept the post of Deputy CM

During the press conference, Devendra Fadnavis announced that he would be out of the government but BJP President JP Nadda has urged Fadnavis to accept the post of Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

