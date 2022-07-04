NewsVideos

Maharashtra Politics: Eknath Shinde passes floor test, gets majority in Maharashtra assembly

Shinde Govt Crossed Majority In Floor Test: The biggest news from Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is that CM Eknath Shinde's government has got majority in the floor test. The Eknath Shinde government has proved its majority in the floor test. The majority figure in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was 145, that is, the Shinde government needed the support of 145 MLAs, but they got the support of more MLAs than this. Eknath Shinde has got 164 votes in his favor. Now the votes will be counted against the trust vote from the bench of the opposition.

|Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
