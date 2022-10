Maharashtra Politics: Ruckus begins over two names of Shiv Sena

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 08:52 AM IST

The Election Commission has allotted the 'Mashaal' symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. The commission has rejected the claim of the Uddhav faction of demanding 'trishul' as an election symbol citing religious connotations.