NewsVideos

Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav supporters preparing for the protest?

Now the biggest exercise for Shiv Sena is not to save the government, but to save the party. So at the same time, Sharad Pawar is also seen becoming the charioteer of the government in this political war. See full report.

|Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
Now the biggest exercise for Shiv Sena is not to save the government, but to save the party. So at the same time, Sharad Pawar is also seen becoming the charioteer of the government in this political war. See full report.

All Videos

Namaste India: Suitcase piled up at Heathrow Airport in London
2:25
Namaste India: Suitcase piled up at Heathrow Airport in London
Namaste India: Now preparing to send robot into space
2:24
Namaste India: Now preparing to send robot into space
122nd day of Russia-Ukraine war, attacks on Kharkiv continue
1:50
122nd day of Russia-Ukraine war, attacks on Kharkiv continue
Videsh Superfast: Abortion made illegal in America
1:48
Videsh Superfast: Abortion made illegal in America
Khabren Khatakhat: Uddhav Thackeray's eyes on saving the party
3:15
Khabren Khatakhat: Uddhav Thackeray's eyes on saving the party

Trending Videos

2:25
Namaste India: Suitcase piled up at Heathrow Airport in London
2:24
Namaste India: Now preparing to send robot into space
1:50
122nd day of Russia-Ukraine war, attacks on Kharkiv continue
1:48
Videsh Superfast: Abortion made illegal in America
3:15
Khabren Khatakhat: Uddhav Thackeray's eyes on saving the party
Maharashtra political crisis,uddhav thackeray resignation,uddhav thackeray resigns,eknath shinde in guwahati,Zee News live,maharashtra news live,maharashtra politics live,eknath shinde latest news,eknath shinde live,eknath shinde press conference,eknath shinde leaves shiv sena,Shinde in bjp,News Live,live,News,Maharashtra news,Eknath Shinde,Shiv Sena,maharashtra political crisis live,eknath shinde news,Maharashtra crisis,who is eknath shinde,BJP,