Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav supporters preparing for the protest?

Now the biggest exercise for Shiv Sena is not to save the government, but to save the party. So at the same time, Sharad Pawar is also seen becoming the charioteer of the government in this political war. See full report.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

