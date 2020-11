Maharashtra: Sadhu Priyasharan Maharaj attacked by miscreants in Aurangabad Ashram with knife

Sant Priyasharan Maharaj was attacked by entering his ashram on Ladasawangi Marg in the Chowk Complex of the district. The attackers were 7-8. They first tried to enter the ashram by breaking it's gate, then they stabbed the saint with a knife on his shoulder.