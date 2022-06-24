NewsVideos

Maharashtra Superfast: Eknath Shinde said, 'One superpower is with us'

Amidst the political struggle of Maharashtra, 8 more MLAs including 3 MLAs of Shiv Sena will go to Guwahati in support of Eknath Shinde. At the same time, Eknath Shinde said, a superpower is with us. Watch the big news.

|Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
