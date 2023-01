videoDetails

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: PM Modi Reaches Rajghat, Pays Tribute To Bapu on his 75th Anniversary

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

Today is the 75th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On this occasion, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi reached Rajghat and paid tribute to Bapu. Watch visuals.