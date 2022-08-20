NewsVideos

Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalized in New York

The incident of demolition of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in New York, USA for the second time within two weeks has come to light. According to the information received, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was installed outside the Hindu temple, which has been vandalized.

|Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 02:04 AM IST
The incident of demolition of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in New York, USA for the second time within two weeks has come to light. According to the information received, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was installed outside the Hindu temple, which has been vandalized.

All Videos

DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
8:31
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
12:47
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
14:52
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
7:17
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
4:13
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?

Trending Videos

8:31
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
12:47
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
14:52
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
7:17
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
4:13
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Mahatma Gandhi statue,mahatma gandhi statue vandalised,Mahatma Gandhi,mahatma gandhi statue vandalized in us,Gandhi statue vandalised,statue of mahatma gandhi vandalised,mahatma gandhi statue vandalized,mahatma gandhi's statue vandalised,gandhi statue vandalized,Gandhi statue,gandhi statue in uk vandalized,mahatma gandhi statue incident,Zee News,Gandhi,