Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalized in New York
The incident of demolition of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in New York, USA for the second time within two weeks has come to light. According to the information received, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was installed outside the Hindu temple, which has been vandalized.
