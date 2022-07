Major accident averted in Champawat

A major accident has been averted in Champawat, Uttarakhand. In Tanakpur, the school bus got swept away in the drain, the driver and cleaner were in the bus. The locals have saved them

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

