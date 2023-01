videoDetails

Major Gen SP Sinha gives Big Advice to Countrymen on the Occasion of 74th Republic Day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, retired Major General SP Sinha while giving advice to the countrymen questioned and said, 'Don't ask what the country will do for you, what are you doing for the country'.