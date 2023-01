videoDetails

Major terrorist plot foiled in Jammu before January 26, 1 kg IED found in Dassal area

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

In Jammu and Kashmir, before January 26, the police has foiled a big conspiracy. Security forces have recovered and defused 1 kg IED in Rajouri area. Police recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Dassal area of Rajouri on Sunday night.