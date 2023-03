videoDetails

Mallikarjun Kharge comments on Opposition's March over Adani Row

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

Today is the third day of the second phase of the budget session of Parliament. Today again the opposition is besieging the central government on the Adani issue. Regarding this, the opposition is marching from the Parliament to the ED's office. During this, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made a big statement and said, 'There has been a scam of lakhs of rupees'.