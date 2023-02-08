NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mallikarjun Kharge launches scathing attack on PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

|Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
Congress' President Mallikarjun Kharge fiercely attacked the Modi government. During this, he said something that PM Modi started laughing out loud.

All Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi targets Government, says- 'Will Modi government remove the green color from the tricolor?'
15:49
Asaduddin Owaisi targets Government, says- 'Will Modi government remove the green color from the tricolor?'
PDP's President Mehbooba Mufti Compares Jammu Kashmir With Afghanistan
1:21
PDP's President Mehbooba Mufti Compares Jammu Kashmir With Afghanistan
Ravi Shankar Prasad lashes out at Congress, says' Rahul Gandhi Misleaded the House'
31:4
Ravi Shankar Prasad lashes out at Congress, says' Rahul Gandhi Misleaded the House'
Uproar in Parliament over Adani Case, Speaker gives advice on Hindenburg Research
11:11
Uproar in Parliament over Adani Case, Speaker gives advice on Hindenburg Research
Emotional run through as rescuers pull out children from debris
Emotional run through as rescuers pull out children from debris

Trending Videos

15:49
Asaduddin Owaisi targets Government, says- 'Will Modi government remove the green color from the tricolor?'
1:21
PDP's President Mehbooba Mufti Compares Jammu Kashmir With Afghanistan
31:4
Ravi Shankar Prasad lashes out at Congress, says' Rahul Gandhi Misleaded the House'
11:11
Uproar in Parliament over Adani Case, Speaker gives advice on Hindenburg Research
Emotional run through as rescuers pull out children from debris
Mallikarjun Kharge,mallikarjun kharge speech,mallikarjun kharge rajya sabha,mallikarjun kharge rajya sabha speech,mallikarjun kharge in rajya sabha today,mallikarjun kharge rajya sabha speech today,kharge on modi,kharge comment on modi,kharge statement on modi,kharge remarks on modi,mallikarjun kharge on modi ravan,congress on modi,congress bjp debate,rajya sabha speech,rajya sabha speech today,rajya sabha speech against modi,Zee News,Hindi News,Latest News,