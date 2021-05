Mamata Banerjee to present her claim to form the govt on Monday, TMC won 213 seats out of 294

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday congratulated Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for victory in the assembly elections. He said that the people's mandate in democracy is respected, saying that Mamata Banerjee will come to the Raj Bhawan at 7 pm on Monday.