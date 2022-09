Man tries to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on stage at a rally in Hyderabad

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is on Hyderabad visit today. During a program when he was present on the stage, an unknown person approached him and created a ruckus.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 05:41 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is on Hyderabad visit today. During a program when he was present on the stage, an unknown person approached him and created a ruckus.