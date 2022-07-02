Manipur: 21 bodies recovered so far in Noni, 18 people rescued alive
At least 21 people were killed and many people are still feared trapped in a massive landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noni district. At the same time, efforts are being made to rescue the people trapped under the debris.
