Manipur: 21 bodies recovered so far in Noni, 18 people rescued alive

At least 21 people were killed and many people are still feared trapped in a massive landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noni district. At the same time, efforts are being made to rescue the people trapped under the debris.

| Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

At least 21 people were killed and many people are still feared trapped in a massive landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noni district. At the same time, efforts are being made to rescue the people trapped under the debris.