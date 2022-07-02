NewsVideos

Manipur: 21 bodies recovered so far in Noni, 18 people rescued alive

At least 21 people were killed and many people are still feared trapped in a massive landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noni district. At the same time, efforts are being made to rescue the people trapped under the debris.

|Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
At least 21 people were killed and many people are still feared trapped in a massive landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noni district. At the same time, efforts are being made to rescue the people trapped under the debris.

All Videos

World News: Heat breaks the record of 147 years in Japan
1:48
World News: Heat breaks the record of 147 years in Japan
Headline: Protest intensified against Kanhaiyalal's murder
1:17
Headline: Protest intensified against Kanhaiyalal's murder
Headline: 5th accused also involved in Udaipur murder case
1:34
Headline: 5th accused also involved in Udaipur murder case
Namaste India: How much truth is there in the claim of Dawat-e-Islami?
5:4
Namaste India: How much truth is there in the claim of Dawat-e-Islami?
Namaste India: BJP's two-day national executive meeting today
3:47
Namaste India: BJP's two-day national executive meeting today

Trending Videos

1:48
World News: Heat breaks the record of 147 years in Japan
1:17
Headline: Protest intensified against Kanhaiyalal's murder
1:34
Headline: 5th accused also involved in Udaipur murder case
5:4
Namaste India: How much truth is there in the claim of Dawat-e-Islami?
3:47
Namaste India: BJP's two-day national executive meeting today
Manipur landslide,manipur landslide video,manipur landslide 2022,manipur landslide update,manipur landslide latest news,manipur landslide live,Manipur,manipur landslide today live,landslide in Manipur,Landslide,landslide manipur,landslide | manipur,manipur landslide news,tupul landslide manipur,Manipur landslides,latest update on manipur landslide,landslides in manipur,Manipur news,manipur landslide latest update,massive landslide at tupul manipur,