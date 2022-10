CBI raids: 'A concoction was made against me,' states Manish Sisodia

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 09:16 AM IST

CBI interrogated Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for 9 hours following allegations of alleged scam in Delhi government's excise policy. When Sisodia walked out after the interrogation, he questioned both the BJP and the CBI. Sisodia said that a fabricated story has been created against him.