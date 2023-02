videoDetails

Manish Sisodia Hearing: CBI leaves for Rouse Avenue Court with Deputy CM

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will appear in Rouse Avenue Court today in liquor scam case. CBI team has left for court with Manish Sisodia. Sisodia will reach the court in about 15 to 20 minutes.