Manish Sisodia PC: Manish Sisodia clarifies on Satyendra Jain's viral video, targets BJP

| Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

Manish Sisodia has clarified on Satyendar Jain's video that went viral from Tihar Jail. He has made a befitting attack on the BJP regarding this. Manish Sisodia said that Satyendra Jain's treatment is being mocked.