Manish Sisodia requested not to be questioned by CBI, cited the budget

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

CBI will not interrogate Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today. Actually Manish Sisodia had written a letter to CBI. In which he said that being the Finance Minister, he is busy preparing the budget.