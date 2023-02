videoDetails

Manish Sisodia will be produced in the court shortly. Excise Policy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

On the arrest of Manish Sisodia, CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that I have been told that most of the CBI officers were against the arrest of Manish. Everyone respects him a lot. There is no proof. The political pressure was immense on him. He had to obey the orders of his political masters.