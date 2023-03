videoDetails

Manish Sisodia writes a letter to the country from Tihar Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

Deputy CM Sisodia, lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi liquor policy scam case, wrote a letter to the country. In this he made a serious allegation on BJP and wrote that BJP is doing the politics of putting them in jail. It is easy to put in jail, it is difficult to teach children. A quick look at the day's big headlines ahead in this report.