videoDetails

Manish Sisodia's bail in CBI case postponed, decision will come on March 21

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 06:25 PM IST

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia's difficulties are increasing continuously. Manish Sisodia's bail has been postponed in the CBI case. Now the decision on Sisodia's bail will come on March 21.