NewsVideos

Manish Sisodia's reply on BJP's sensational sting operation video

BJP has released the video of the new sting operation in the Delhi liquor scam case. Along with this, now Manish Sisodia has challenged on the sting video of BJP that if the sting is true, then CBI should investigate and arrest in 4 days

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 02:59 PM IST
BJP has released the video of the new sting operation in the Delhi liquor scam case. Along with this, now Manish Sisodia has challenged on the sting video of BJP that if the sting is true, then CBI should investigate and arrest in 4 days

All Videos

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar's statement on Lakhimpur Kheri violence
8:8
ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar's statement on Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Specially customised plane arrives in Namibia to bring eight cheetahs to India
1:48
Specially customised plane arrives in Namibia to bring eight cheetahs to India
BJP MLAs sit on dharna outside the West Bengal assembly
5:8
BJP MLAs sit on dharna outside the West Bengal assembly
Money Laundering Case: Nora Fatehi reaches Delhi Police's EOW office
5:3
Money Laundering Case: Nora Fatehi reaches Delhi Police's EOW office
Pay true tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh by donating blood - CM Arvind Kejriwal
2:21
Pay true tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh by donating blood - CM Arvind Kejriwal

Trending Videos

8:8
ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar's statement on Lakhimpur Kheri violence
1:48
Specially customised plane arrives in Namibia to bring eight cheetahs to India
5:8
BJP MLAs sit on dharna outside the West Bengal assembly
5:3
Money Laundering Case: Nora Fatehi reaches Delhi Police's EOW office
2:21
Pay true tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh by donating blood - CM Arvind Kejriwal
bjp sting operation,sting operation,Delhi liquor policy,delhi liquor scam,AAP sting operation,bjp sting operation video on aap,sting operation aap,delhi liquor sting operation,aap sting operation bjp,Delhi Liquor Policy Scam,liquor policy delhi,sting operation video,delhi liquor policy news,bjp sting operation on delhi liquor policy,Delhi News,Delhi excise policy,BJP,bjp sting expose,delhi new liquor policy,