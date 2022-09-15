Manish Sisodia's reply on BJP's sensational sting operation video
BJP has released the video of the new sting operation in the Delhi liquor scam case. Along with this, now Manish Sisodia has challenged on the sting video of BJP that if the sting is true, then CBI should investigate and arrest in 4 days
