videoDetails

Manoj Sinha Meets Victim's Family After Terrorist Attack In Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met victim's family after the terrorist attack in Dangri village of Rajouri in ​​Jammu and Kashmir. After the meeting, Manoj Sinha said, 'The revenge will be taken'. Know the full statement.