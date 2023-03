videoDetails

Manoj Tiwari targets 'Sisodia' on the occasion of Holi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia, accused in the Delhi liquor policy scam case, is in CBI custody. Where at present ED is questioning him. So, on the occasion of Holi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that we have sent colors to the jails as well.