NewsVideos
videoDetails

Manpreet Singh Badal join BJP, says, 'BJP will be strong in Punjab too'

|Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 03:31 PM IST
Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal quit the Congress and joined the BJP today. Piyush Goyal welcomed him on joining BJP.

All Videos

PM Modi inaugurates MP Khel Mahakumbh
8:36
PM Modi inaugurates MP Khel Mahakumbh
Home Minister of Ukraine including 16 people died in helicopter crash
5:21
Home Minister of Ukraine including 16 people died in helicopter crash
Federation's assistant reaches Jantar Mantar in Delhi
3:47
Federation's assistant reaches Jantar Mantar in Delhi
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at the age of 118 | Zee News English
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at the age of 118 | Zee News English
Wrestlers tweet makes serious allegations against Federation President
1:33
Wrestlers tweet makes serious allegations against Federation President

Trending Videos

8:36
PM Modi inaugurates MP Khel Mahakumbh
5:21
Home Minister of Ukraine including 16 people died in helicopter crash
3:47
Federation's assistant reaches Jantar Mantar in Delhi
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at the age of 118 | Zee News English
1:33
Wrestlers tweet makes serious allegations against Federation President
Piyush Goyal,Press Conference,piyush goyal press conference,piyush goyal in press conference,piyush goyal's press conference,piyush goshal press conference,union minister piyush goyal,piyush goyal addressing a press conference,piyush goyal press conference on india australia ecta,piyush goyal pc,mos piyush goyal,piyush goyal ecta,piyush goyal live,piyush goyal news,press conference at bjp office,Manpreet Singh Badal,manpreet singh badal leaves congress,