Many people missing due to cloudburst in Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, relief work continues

At least four people were killed and over 30 went missing after a cloudburst in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday. Meanwhile, at least one person was killed and nine went missing in flash floods triggered by cloudburst in Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, while another person was reported missing from Chamba district.