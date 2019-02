Masood Azhar is in Pakistan's Bahawalpur, arrest him: Amarinder Singh

Barely hours after an unrepentant Imran Khan broke his silence on the dastardly attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir saying his country had no involvement in it, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday reiterated his demand seeking an 'eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth'. Watch this video to know more.