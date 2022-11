Massive fire at Assam-Nagaland Border, was it an accident or a conspiracy?

| Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 08:12 PM IST

A massive fire has broken out in Assam-Karbi Anglong district. Due to the fire, many houses have been burnt to ashes. This fire has started on the border of Assam and Nagaland. A lot of effort is being made to extinguish the fire.