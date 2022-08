Massive fire in Jabalpur hospital, 5 patients scorched by fire

A massive fire broke out in a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, in which 5 patients were burnt to death. Fire tenders are present at the spot and trying to douse the fire.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

