Mathura News: Big disclosure in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura child theft case

There has been a big disclosure in the child theft case from Mathura, UP. The child has been recovered from the house of BJP leader. The child was sold for Rs 1.80 lakh. 8 people have been arrested in this case.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure in the child theft case from Mathura, UP. The child has been recovered from the house of BJP leader. The child was sold for Rs 1.80 lakh. 8 people have been arrested in this case.