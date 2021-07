Mayawati's BSP begins 'Brahmin Sammelan' in UP, called it the beginning of the 2022 elections

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and former Chief Minister Mayawati has started her 'fight' for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The party today (July 23) started the Brahmin Sammelan from Ayodhya. The party's effort will be to show that he is the biggest beneficiary of Brahmins.