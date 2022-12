MCD Election Result: Arvind Kejriwal reached AAP office, AAP has won 131 wards so far

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 03:24 PM IST

In the latest figures of the counting of votes for the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections, the party has reached the figure of Aam Aadmi majority. He has won 126 wards so far, the majority mark is also 126. The Bharatiya Janata Party has so far won 102 wards, Congress has been able to win only in 7 wards, while independents have won in 2 wards.