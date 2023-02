videoDetails

MCD Mayor Election: Election postponed for the third time, Manish Sisodia's press conference regarding Mayor election

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 03:08 PM IST

Delhi Mayor Election: The proceedings of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House have been adjourned due to the uproar by the councillors. MCD has not been able to get its mayor even for the third time. The blame-game between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party continues. Manish Sisodia held a press conference on the issue.