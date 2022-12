MCD Result 2022: Manish Sisodia makes a big remark on BJP after AAP Wins

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia came down hard on BJP during AAP's press conference after victory in Delhi MCD elections. Manish Sisodia said that, 'taught a lesson to the corrupt government of BJP'. Know what he said in this report.