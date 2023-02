videoDetails

Medical Examination of Manish Sisodia Completes, To Be Produced in Rouse Avenue Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia spent the whole night at the CBI headquarters. He was arrested by the CBI on Sunday after a long interrogation of about 8 hours. The medical examination of Manish Sisodia, arrested in the liquor scam, has been completed. He will be produced in Rouse Avenue Court shortly.