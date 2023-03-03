हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
Meerut Loot Case: Thieves' Conspiracy to loot shop from tunnel failed
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 03, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
A shocking incident has come to light from Meerut. In Meerut, thieves made a tunnel to rob a shop, but their plan failed even before they could execute the crime.
×
